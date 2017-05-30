Reminder: Mayor to give State of the City Address on Thursday, June 1



Community members are invited to hear the State of the City address on Thursday, June 1 from 8-9:30 a.m.

The address will be given at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Speakers for this year’s event include: Jim Stephanson of the Economic Alliance, Council President Benjamin Goodwin, Kathy Coffey of Leadership Snohomish County, Ray Gopher of WorkSource, Connie Galer of the Lynnwood Police Department and community member Ihab Bouanani.

