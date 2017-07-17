Reminder: Meet Me in the Park continues Tuesday evenings this month

Parents looking for fun ways to get their kids outside and active this summer instead of on the couch glued to technology, the Verdant Health Commission and City of Lynnwood are partnering this month to offer fun activities at local parks.

The events are intended to encourage families to get outside together this summer.

Meet Me at the Park takes place on Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. with the location changing to a new Lynnwood park each week:

Tuesday, July 18 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61 st Ave. W.

at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61 Ave. W. Tuesday, July 25 at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

Activities will be set up in addition to the play structures onsite. They will include a hula hoop demo, Frisbee, basketball, sidewalk chalk, soccer and Zumba. Prizes will also be available.

For more information, call Verdant Health at 425-582-8600.