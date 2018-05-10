Reminder: Northwest Junior Pipe Band Celtic Celebration May 12

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band presents a concert, dancing and whiskey tasting on Saturday, May 12.

The Celtic Celebration benefits the group and will be a fun night out.

Treat yourself to the dramatic music of the highland bagpipes and drums, and the traditional rhythms and melodies of Scottish fiddlers. Enjoy dazzling Highland and Irish dancers. This Celtic Celebration will take you on a journey to the highlands. The Shelton Highland Dancers of Shoreline and the Yamashita sisters, Irish dancers will be joining.

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band is comprised of elementary through high school students from around the Pacific Northwest. These dedicated young musicians have performed at home and abroad, including competing and placing in the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow three times. The band is preparing to return to Scotland in 2020 in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

On May 12, a whiskey tasting pre-event begins at 5 p.m. at the Edmonds Center of the Arts. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for the performance, or $100 including the whiskey tasting. Click here for more ticket information.