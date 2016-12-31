Reminder: Organization being formed to help local seniors age in place; meeting Jan. 3

Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization being formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting a meeting for volunteers willing to offer their services and take on tasks small or large, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at IORA Primary Care Shoreline, 15214 Aurora Ave. N.

According to a Northwest Neighbors Network announcement, the organization needs volunteers willing to move it to the point of launching. The goal is to coordinate community volunteers and pre-screened professionals to help neighbors with such things as rides to appointments, shopping trips, household and yard care, simple home repairs, phone check-ins and visits, and social activities.

The Jan. 3 meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the network, which will serve Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Woodway, Mountlake Terrace and parts of south Edmonds and Lynnwood.

Refreshments will be served. RSVP to Gail Schwarz at gails@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or 206-240-0279.

You can learn more at NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org.