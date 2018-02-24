Reminder: Rampathon program accepting applications for families struggling with mobility

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS), through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free wheelchair access ramps for families struggling with mobility within their home, and from nonprofit organizations whose clients or residents struggle with mobility.

For 25 years, MBAKS members and community volunteers head to home sites throughout King and Snohomish counties to build ramps during the month of May, for free. Applications to be considered for a free wheelchair ramp are available until March 1, 2018. You can find the application here.

“MBAKS is proud to help local veterans, children in need, and elderly community members become more mobile and independent,” the event announcement said.