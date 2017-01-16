Reminder: Regional Fire Authority Committee to hold two open houses in January

The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee will be hosting two information Open Houses in January to provide residents with an introduction to the Regional Fire Authority Plan and to get input from the public.

During these meetings, the public can expect to learn about the structure of a Regional Fire Authority, services to be provided, information on how funding and governance of the RFA will be determined, and a time line for when the RFA Plan is anticipated to be placed on the ballot for a public vote.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-7:30pm

Lynnwood Fire Station 15

18800 44th Ave W, Lynnwood

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6-7:30pm

Martha Lake Station 21

16819 13th Ave W, Lynnwood

The Regional Fire Authority would include the City of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas served by Fire District 1. For Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier, their contracts with Fire District 1 will transfer to the Regional Fire Authority and will be carried out by the RFA instead of the District.

The City of Lynnwood voted in October 2016 to pursue a Regional Fire Authority after years of discussions. The RFA Committee held its first meeting later that month.

For more information about the RFA, visit its website here.