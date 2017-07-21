Reminder: Register your block party with Lynnwood’s National Night Out

The Annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration for 2017 is scheduled all across America for Tuesday evening, Aug. 1.

During National Night Out (NNO) residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention.

In 2016, more than 38 million people in over 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide participated in NNO. This year’s 34th Annual NNO is expected to be the largest ever.

NNO is designed to:

– Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships

– Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

– Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

– Generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs.

Statistics prove over and over that criminal activity is reduced when neighbors watch out for each other.

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Family Center of South Snohomish County, the Lynnwood Fire Department and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together.

By involving several households in each neighborhood everyone shares in the fun of creating a real community building “block party.” It could be as simple as a dessert potluck in a garage, hot dogs grilling poolside at an apartment complex, or a barbecue gathering in a driveway.

The LPD and its partners try to visit as many neighborhoods as possible to connect with residents during this fun event.

Register Now:

To register your Lynnwood neighborhood party, please use the link below:

http://www.lynnwoodwa.gov/ Public-Safety/Police- Department/Safety—Crime- Prevention/National–Night–Out. htm

Or call the LPD Crime Prevention Unit at 425-670-5639.