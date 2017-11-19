Reminder: Registration open for Lynnwood Food Bank Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 23



You can prepare for a Thanksgiving feast while also helping the Lynnwood Food Bank during the fourth annual Lynnwood Food Bank Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Organized by Robert Burns Lodge No. 243, the event features a friendly out-and-back course along the Interurban Trail beginning and ending at the Lynnwood Transit Center. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. All money goes directly to the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Registration is $15 here in advance, or $20 the day of the race.

For more information or to register, click here.