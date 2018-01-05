Reminder: Rep. Rick Larsen invites constituents to coffee in Lynnwood on Jan. 6

Constituents of Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) are invited to meet with the Congressman at a Community Coffee event at Aloha Café in Lynnwood on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Community coffees are opportunities for Larsen to hear directly from his constituents about issues important to them in an informal discussion setting.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Aloha Café, 6808 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Larsen represents Washington state’s District 2, which includes Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier. To find out if you live within Larsen’s district, click here.