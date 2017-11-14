Reminder: School district to host reproductive health curriculum review night Nov. 16

A review night for families to learn about the Reproductive Health and Disease Prevention Curriculum taught in grades 5-12 is set for Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Boardrooms of the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Parents are welcome to drop in anytime between 4-7 p.m.

Families can review the district’s complete FLASH/KNOW curriculum and get answers to their questions. Staff will also be available to provide information about new state Health and Physical Education standards and the district’s plan for review and timeline for implementation.

There will be health teachers, classroom teachers, and a school nurse present to help answer questions about sexual reproduction lessons, HIV/AIDS lessons, and puberty lessons, which are part of the FLASH & KNOW curriculum.