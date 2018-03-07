Reminder: Seattle Pro Musica to hold concert in Lynnwood on March 11

Seattle Pro Musica, a choral ensemble, will have a concert in Lynnwood this month.

The group presents “Sounds and Sweet Airs,” a concert of acapella choral music based on the poetry and prose of William Shakespeare.

Artistic director Karen P. Thomas and her singers will take listeners on a musical journey spanning centuries of Shakespeare’s influence on classical music. The program will also include three world premieres by Northwest composers Jessica French, Don Skirvin and Giselle Wyers.

The event in Lynnwood will take place on Sunday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W. Pre-sale tickets cost $38 for prime seating, $28 for general seating, $21 for seniors and $12 for students. Tickets are available online at seattlepromusica.org, by phone at 206-781-2766 or through Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006.

Additional concerts are scheduled on March 17 and March 18 in Seattle and Redmond respectively.