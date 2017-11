Silver Creek Family Church, located at 5326 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, will host the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Local vendors and music groups will be on-hand at the event as a natural Christmas tree is lit.

The event will run from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Silver Creek Church.

For more information you can visit the Silver Creek Family Church calendar at this link.