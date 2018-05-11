Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies to present ‘Promised Land’ May 12

Promised Land Trailer from Tall Firs Cinema/Productions on Vimeo.

Sno-King Meaningful Movies on Saturday, May 12 will present Promised Land, an award-winning documentary following the Chinook and Duwamish Tribes and their fight for treaty rights and recognition.

In telling the story, the film examines the larger issue of identity and sovereignty of indigenous peoples. Screening will be at 7 p.m. May 12 at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Special guests will be Edie Loyer Nelson and Ken Workman of the Duwamish Nation, who will speak about their struggle and answer questions during the discussion circle after the film Filmgoers are welcome to stay and share food and join the discussion. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 pm.