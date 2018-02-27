Reminder: Sock Hop Gala on March 10 to benefit Holly House



Community members are invited to a Holly House fundraising gala on March 10 at Lynnwood Elks.

The event will support Holly House, which provides holiday gifts and support for 2,200 low-income students in 16 schools in the Edmonds School District. The event will be in a sock hop theme and costs $35 to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear semi-formal attire or 1950s costume.

The event on March 10 runs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Lynnwood Elks is located at 6620 196th St. S.W.

For tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3234525. For more information about the event and about Holly House, click here.