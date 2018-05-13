Reminder: South Snohomish Fire to hold open house at Lynnwood Fire Station 15 on May 19

South County Fire invites the public to celebrate Emergency Medical Services Week at an open house Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W.

More than 85 percent of the 911 calls that South County Fire responds to are medical emergencies. All of the department’s 250 firefighters are certified as either emergency medical technicians or paramedics and respond to medical calls as well as fires and other emergencies.

The open house will showcase the lifesaving services firefighters provide in the community every day. Activities include:

Teddy Bear Clinic: Children are invited to bring a favorite stuffed animal to be a “patient” and receive emergency care from firefighters in the medic unit.

Tour the medic unit: Learn about the lifesaving equipment on board.

Dress like a firefighter and tour the fire engine: Kids dress up in mini-sized bunker gear and learn how real gear protects firefighters from heat and flames.

Safe and Healthy Aging: Learn about steps you can take to maintain your independence as you age. Free Files of Life, night lights and locking medication bags will be available while supplies last.

ACT First to Save a Life: South County Fire's new first aid program trains people to act in the first five minutes of an emergency by focusing on three lifesaving skills: Antidote training for opiate overdoses; CPR and AED for cardiac arrest; Tourniquet and bleeding control for scenes of violence.

As the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, South County Fire provides around-the-clock staffing at 14 fire stations to serve about 250,000 residents in unincorporated South Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

South County Fire’s emergency medical service program has received three national awards for excellence and innovation. The department’s cardiac arrest save rate has been 50-60 percent in recent years, well above the national average of 20 percent.