Reminder: Special Sounder service to run from Edmonds to Washington State Fair

Sound Transit will operate special Sounder service to the Washington State Fair on Sept. 23, making it extra easy for Puget Sound residents to avoid weekend gridlock. Special Sounder trains will serve nine stations between Everett and Puyallup, including Edmonds. Passengers can get off at Puyallup Station and hop a free Pierce Transit shuttle to the Fair’s Red Gate.

Two trains will take passengers between the Snohomish County stations of Everett, Mukilteo and Edmonds and Seattle’s King Street Station. Snohomish County riders will not need to change trains to continue south.

Trains leave Everett Station at 8:40 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.

Two return trains from the Fair will leave Puyallup at 5:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m. Passengers should allow enough time to ride the shuttle from the Fair’s Red Gate to the Sounder station to catch the train.

Riders can skip lines and save up to 20 percent on train and fair tickets by buying a Sounder Train Express Pack in advance at thefair.com/sounder. Express Packs include a round-trip train fare and State Fair admission, and are only sold online. Price is based on boarding location.

More information on special Sounder train service to the fair , including exact departure times from Edmonds, is available at soundtransit.org/soundertothefair. Regular fares will apply for all Sound Transit services.

More information about The Washington State Fair is available athttp://www.thefair.com/.