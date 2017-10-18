Reminder: Spook and Splash Family Halloween Event Oct. 21

The City of Lynnwood is hosting a night of Halloween fun on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Recreation Center & Pool, 18900 44th Ave. W.

The family-friendly Spook & Splash Family Halloween Event is fit for kids ages 1 and older and will include carnival games, crafts, food, trick or treating and a nighttime splash in the pool. (It won’t be too scary for little ones, the city says.)

The event runs from 7-10 p.m., with swim from 8-10 p.m. The cost is $6 per person. Admission be paid online in advance at this link using barcode no. 67805, or at the door.

For more information, click here.