Reminder: Spring registration now open for Pacific Little League

Registration for Pacific Little League is now open for the Spring 2018 season.

The league has baseball teams, girls softball teams, and a newly formed “challengers” league specifically designed for children with physical or mental restrictions.

The boundaries for Pacific Little League are west of Highway 99, south of 148th Street Southwest and north of 205th Street Southwest. Please refer to the league boundaries map on the league website for further clarification.

Player candidates who reside within or go to school with the approved boundaries are eligible to participate in Pacific Little League’s youth baseball and softball programs.

The PLL is an all-volunteer league. Many parents devote their personal time to support and operate the league. Help is always needed – if you are interested in volunteering some time, please read more on the volunteering section on the website.

Registration and additional information is available on-line at www.pacificlittleleague.com.