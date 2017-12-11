Reminder: Steel Magic Northwest ‘Holiday in Steel’ band concert set for Dec. 13

Steel Magic Northwest announces its “Holiday in Steel” 2017 steel band concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 – 196th St. S.W. The concert will feature all three of the organization’s groups: the Youth Prep Class, “Mystical Steel” adult community group, and the “Pan Wizards” advanced youth group.

The program will include holiday classics, including two movements from the Nutcracker Suite, as well as popular and Caribbean favorites.

The event is open to the public and is free, with a suggested $10- per-person donation at the door.

For more information, visit www.steelmagicnorthwest.org, or send an email to info@steelmagicnorthwest.org.