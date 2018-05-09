Reminder: Volunteer for South Lynnwood cleanup projects May 12

Volunteers from South Lynnwood are needed to work in teams and take on various beautification projects throughout the neighborhood.

Projects may include landscaping, litter pickup, graffiti removal, sidewalk improvements, curbside pickup of household bulk items, crosswalk painting and other art project and invasive species removal at City parks and trails.

The City of Lynnwood invites community groups, businesses, faith-based groups, student organizations and families to register for the May 12 event and be a part of this neighborhood transformation.

Saturday, May 12

8 a.m. – Check-in, breakfast and orientation

– Check-in, breakfast and orientation 8:30 a.m. – Teams disbursed to various project sites

– Teams disbursed to various project sites 12 p.m. – Project wrap-up

Volunteers Needed!

Sign up as an individual or form a team: http://bit.ly/2BrYmBH.

Like the event on Facebook.

For more information, contact Nic Li at 425-670-5639 or Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or email at LynnwoodCares@LynnwoodWA.gov.