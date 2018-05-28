Reminder: WIAA accepting applications for LEAP committee, due May 31

The WIAA is now accepting applications for the 2018-20 WIAA LEAP Committee.

LEAP (Leadership through Education, Activities, and Personal Development), is a student leadership group organized by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. The LEAP Committee is made up of student leaders from WIAA member schools throughout the state.

Applicants must be current sophomores (entering their junior year in the fall of 2018). Students who exhibit leadership qualities and are actively involved in WIAA athletics and activities are encouraged to apply.

Eight incoming juniors will be selected to join the LEAP Committee and will serve a two-year term spanning their junior and senior years.

The LEAP (Leadership through Education, Activities and Personal Development) Committee meets 5-6 times throughout the school year to engage in leadership activities, visit with guest speakers and collaborate on various service projects. All travel expenses associated with attending the meetings are reimbursed by the WIAA. The summer after their junior year, LEAP Committee members attend a summer retreat designed to strengthen leadership skills and set LEAP Committee goals for the upcoming school year.

If LEAP Committee members meet all criteria expected of them over their two-year term, they receive a $500 scholarship to the institution of their choice when they graduate.

In addition to the online application, applicants are asked to submit a short, creative video personal statement. For more information, click here.