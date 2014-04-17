Reminder: Windermere North to host free recycling and shredding event Saturday

Windermere Real Estate North is teaming up with non-profit Friendly Earth to help their neighbors recycle difficult items, including confidential data disposal post tax season. Large appliances, car batteries, cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, stereos, ink cartridges, medical equipment and scrap metal will be accepted at the free recycling event.

Participants can also bring up to 20 banker boxes full of shredding materials on Saturday, April 19 at the Windermere North office, 4211 Alderwood Mall Blvd., between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Non-perishable food donations to benefit the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank are welcome, but not required.