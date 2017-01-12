Rep. Larsen to host talks about Affordable Care Act future on Saturday

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) will on Saturday hold a “Town Talk” at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center to hear directly from his constituents about their questions and concerns on the future of the Affordable Care Act.

Following the “Town Talk,” Larsen will host a round table discussion with local healthcare providers, insurance providers, patient advocacy organizations and members of the faith community at Western Washington Premera Blue Cross, also in Mountlake Terrace.

Saturday’s events are the first of Larsen’s seven-stop Affordable Care Act Tour of Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, a series of events in towns and cities across Northwest Washingtonian aimed a highlighting how efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act with no plan to replace it will affect Washingtonians.

Last week, Larsen launched a new online platform for Washingtonians to share their stories about how they or someone they know has benefited from the Affordable Care Act. More than 120 constituents have already shared their stories.

Larsen is the representative for Washington’s 2nd District, which includes the cities of Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Lynnwood. To see a map of the district, click here.

Schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14:

Larsen will hold at “Town Talk” on the Affordable Care Act

9–10:30 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace Senior Center

23000 Lakeview Dr.

Mountlake Terrace

Larsen will host a round table discussion on the Affordable Care Act

11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Western Washington Premera Blue Cross

7001 220th St. S.W., Building no. 3

Mountlake Terrace