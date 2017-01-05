Rep. Rick Larsen receives Distinguished Public Service Award from Navy

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award on Jan. 4, the Navy’s highest civilian honor. Recipients are recognized for courageous or heroic acts, or outstanding service of benefit to the Navy or Marine Corps.

Rear Admiral Craig Faller presented Larsen with the award in a ceremony in Larsen’s Washington, D.C. office.

“This is a great honor and I really appreciate it,” said Larsen, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee. “I want to thank Secretary Mabus and the Navy-Marine Corps team who are out there right now, every day and into the future protecting all of us.”

Ray Mabus, Secretary of the Navy, said the organization awarded Larsen with the honor for his support of the Navy and advocacy for Naval resources.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated leader in Congress,” Mabus said.

Larsen represents District 2, which includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.