Restaurant News: Bite of China now open

Open now: Bite of China

The restaurant, located at 22511 Highway 99, Ste 101, opened officially last week in Edmonds, near both Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood. The word is out — even at 2 p.m. in the afternoon they were busy.

A pot of piping hot jasmine tea arrived at the table as soon as we sat down to peruse menus.

An appetizer called smashed cucumber salad intrigued. Was this a “happy accident” in the kitchen that caught on as a dish? I had to order just to see the presentation. Fresh cucumbers chopped in random pieces, a simple dressing of garlic salt and sesame oil, It was truly smashing. A great start to the meal.

Our waitress brought a small plate of a shredded potato with hot pepper salad, “My favorite.” She smiled as she offered the dish. One taste and we understood why. Shredded potatoes, thin slices of green pepper and dried chilies, briefly sautéed and dressed in garlicky vinaigrette.

Spicy beef noodle soup is a favorite for lovers of tender fat noodles. The rich dark and spicy broth had oodles of authentic hand-pulled noodles, lean beef chunks so tender they fell apart in my mouth. Bursts of flavor came from whole pieces of star anise, chilies and ginger.

Spiced cumin lamb sandwich — looks are simple, a bun, lean ground lamb but plenty of cumin, grilled onions plus thin slices of jalapeno pepper pack lots of flavor into every mouthful.

Eggplant tofu stir-fry — rich purple eggplant, lightly grilled tofu in a garlicky sauce looked colorful and tasted delicious. My companion’s request for extra basil was accommodated at no extra cost too. Fluffy hot rice accompanied this dish and in fact rice comes with all entrees.

A must-try for the next visit is salt & pepper fish. We watched diners at an adjacent table devour a platter of lighter-than-air pieces of fish. I was so full, but they looked so good.

Dessert soups are offered in winter and summer versions. Winter is a red bean soup — sweet and served hot; summer is a green bean soup and served cold. Fried sweet yam cakes are served all year long.

History — they own a second restaurant, located in Redmond, called Tian Tian Noodle. Our waitress said the name translates into “have noodles every day.” Chef and owner Zenghun Xu makes fabulous noodles… sounds like great advice.

— By Kathy Passage