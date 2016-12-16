Restaurant News nearby: Openings, closings, new finds

Things change quickly in our local restaurant scene.

Panda Express, a favorite Chinese restaurant for fresh and fast Chinese food for over 30 years, is now open in Edmonds in the WinCo Center at 220th and Hwy 99. I had a hungry young man at home and no time to cook. For less than $10, I brought him a satisfying meal.

Take a look:

His only complaint: There was no paper fortune inside his cookie.

Pho.com, a Vietnamese restaurant located at 22511 Hwy 99, Ste. 10, is no more. In its place is Bite of China and the sign said “Open Monday.” Restaurant News went over to dine, but delays had prevented the actual event depicted on their large sign. I hope to post an updated review soon.

No worries — right next door was Kong Tofu House, another gastronomical gem hidden in the labyrinth of the Ranch Market complex. In the door, we spotted a sign that offered a special. Monday through Thursday: Order two entrees, get a tofu salad or flat fish at no extra cost. Always ready to jump on a bargain, we sat down and opened menus. We spotted our usual Korean favorite — bibimbap, plus hot tofu soups with myriad ingredients. Curious about that tofu salad, my companion ordered Seafood Soon Tofu. My Bibimbap entree came with a small bowl of soup and we scored a free salad.

A cheerful waitress took our order and poured tea. Small dishes of appetizers arrived immediately, with the items we enjoy like bean sprouts and Kimchi, even two small flat fish.

“Want seconds on the Kimchi?” she asked.

“Yes, please.” Our appetites were primed when hot boiling bowls arrived at the table. I tackled the tofu salad first. Tofu was lightly crisped and sat atop fresh dressed greens. A great start to the meal.

Once the boiling ceased, I dipped a spoon into the soup. “Wow,” said my companion, “these guys know what they’re doing in the kitchen.”

We’ve never had bad soup in any of the Korean restaurant locations here in Edmonds, but the broth in our bowls filled by this little establishment had more flavor and more variety of ingredients, which made for a superior soup.

I felt the same way about the Bibimbap. Just the right amount vegetables, mushrooms, meat and seafood topped with my favorite — an over-easy egg. I didn’t even have to negotiate for a runny yolk — it came that way automatically. Their sauce was sweeter and spicier than the standard issue at most places. We’ll be back there again.

