Ribbon cutting ceremony for Service Alternatives, now open in Lynnwood

Service Alternatives is now open at 19009 33rd Avenue West in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Councilmember Shannon Sessions and CEO Belinda Kindschi cut the celebratory ribbon for the opening on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Since 1983, Service Alternatives (SA) has provided support for individuals and families of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to realize their full potential at school, home, work, and in the community.

SA, its 500 employees and 100 foster families serve Washington state in more than 20 locations through Adult Supported Living, Children & Family Services and Community & Employment Services for adults and children experiencing a variety disabilities and barriers to independence.

In addition, SA provides local and national training and consultation services through its Training Institute for schools, hospitals and a variety of public and private institutions.

For more information about Service Alternatives, visit its website.