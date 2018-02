Girls on the Run of Snohomish County invites all to an open house and ribbon cutting at the organization’s new Lynnwood office starting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 13. There will light refreshments, with the official ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m.



The organization’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

The address is 19701 Scriber Lake Road, Ste. 101, Lynnwood.