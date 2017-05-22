Rotary Club of Lynnwood, school district superintendent receive awards

1 of 2

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood was awarded the Community Leadership Award from the Edmonds School District last week during the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Region 109 Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 16. The club’s president Marilla Sargent, secretary Barbara Lindberg and Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation President Jonathan Hatch were all there to receive the award.

There were 13 school districts represented at this luncheon and each chose a recipient for their District for Student Achievement and for Community Leadership. Superintendent Kris McDuffy awarded the Student Achievement award to Lynnwood High School Principal Dave Golden and the Community Leadership award to the Rotary Club of Lynnwood.

In addition to recognizing the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, McDuffy also received the Regional Award in Student Achievement for her work while employed by the Arlington School District.

–Photos courtesy the Rotary Club of Lynnwood