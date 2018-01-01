Royal Robotics slated to attend FIRST Robotics kickoff event this Saturday

The Lynnwood Royal Robotics team is one of nearly 40 robotics teams slated to attend a FIRST Robotics kickoff event this weekend.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics Club is serving as a host for the 2018 Washington FIRST Robotics Kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 6 beginning at 7 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The event serves as the start of the six-week FIRST Robotics Competition season and introduces this year’s theme, game and rules for participating high school robotic clubs in the area.

More than a thousand high school students are expected to attend Saturday’s kickoff at Mountlake Terrace High School, one of just three Washington state high schools hosting a FIRST kickoff this weekend.

High school robotics clubs will spend six weeks programming and building a robot based upon the specifications announced at Saturday’s kickoff, then compete with their entry at district and regional competitions later this spring. Top regional teams will qualify for one of two 2018 FIRST Championships in Houston and Detroit in late April.

FIRST, an abbreviation for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, was incorporated by Segway founder Dean Kamen in 1989 with the intention to inspire young people to be innovators and leaders in science and technology through various mentorships and programs such as the First Robotics Competition (FRC). FRC currently is comprised almost 4,000 clubs and more than 90,000 students and adult mentors worldwide.

–By Doug Petrowski