Royal senior Cassidy O’Dell named WIAA Athlete of the Week

Lynnwood Royal senior Cassidy O’Dell has been named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week after scoring seven goals in three Royals’ matches the week of Sept. 17-23.

O’Dell is in rare company as an Athlete of the Week winner as only a few state athletes are selected each week in each of this fall’s WIAA sports; also, O’Dell is the first Wesco League athlete to be honored with the award this fall in any sport.

O’Dell was picked for the honor after scoring three goals in a Royals’ match against Arlington on Sept. 16, three goals against Meadowdale on Sept. 19, and a goal against Oak Harbor on Sept. 21.