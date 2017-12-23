Royals, Mavs to compete in holiday basketball tournaments next week

Do you hear what I hear? Holiday bells in Mountlake Terrace will soon be making way for the sound of sneakers and basketballs as local high school teams will be hitting the court for four days of action.

Mountlake Terrace High School hosts two prep basketball tournaments during the week of Dec. 26-29, with teams from Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale all taking part.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 26 and 27, 12 girls teams will take to the court for games beginning at 11 a.m. each day. The field includes three squads ranked in the top 20 of their classifications’ RPI rankings, including Mountlake Terrace’s opponent on Wednesday, the 2A no. 2-ranked Zillah Leopards.

Joining the Hawks will be the girls’ squads from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight boys’ teams take over on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 29, for contests beginning at 3 p.m. each day. Half of the squads are top-30 RPI ranked teams, including 2A no. 11-ranked Mountlake Terrace, 2A no. 28-ranked Sehome, 3A no. 28-ranked Edmonds-Woodway and 4A no. 14-ranked Sunnyside.

Single-day tickets (good for all games on a single day) are $5 and will be available at the door.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournaments schedules

Girls’ tournament, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 26-27:

Tuesday

Mountlake Terrace vs. Mariner, 11 a..m.

Shorecrest vs. Kamiak, 12:45 p.m.

Shorewood vs. Sedro-Woolley, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Marysville-Getchell, 4:15 p.m.

Lynnwood vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Meadowdale vs. Nathan Hale, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Lynnwood vs. Shorewood, 11 a.m.

Shorecrest vs. Sedro-Woolley, 12:45 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Zillah, 2:30 p.m.

Mariner vs. Marysville-Getchell, 4:15 p.m.

Meadowdale vs. Kamiak, 6 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Union, 7:45 p.m.

Boys’ tournament, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28-29:

Thursday

Edmonds-Woodway vs. Nathan Hale, 3 p.m.

Sehome vs. Sunnyside, 4:30 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Ballard, 6 p.m.

Auburn Mountainview vs. Mountlake Terrace, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Sunnyside vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 3 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. Sehome, 4:30 p.m.

Ballard vs. Auburn Mountainview, 6 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Mountlake Terrace, 7:30 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski