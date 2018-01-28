Royals, Mavs compete at WIAA State Cheerleading Tournament

While achieving the goal of competing at the WIAA State Cheerleading Tournament, the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Lynnwood Royals came home with only experience and memories as both squads missed out on earning any hardware at the event.

The Mavericks placed third – one spot from a trophy finish – with 62.75 points in the 3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large division while the Royals earned 61 points and claimed seventh place in the 2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Medium division.

The competition, held Saturday at Battle Ground High School near Vancouver, drew 87 squads from high schools around Washington state.

Prep Cheer: WIAA State Cheerleading Tournament, Jan. 27

Division champions (points total):

1A/2A Game Day Small — Klahowya, 73.5

2A/3A/4A Game Day Medium — Auburn Mountainview, 82

2A/3A/4A Game Day Large — Kentwood, 97.5

3A/4A Game Day Super Large — Skyline, 92.75

2A/3A/4A Stomp — Lincoln (Tacoma), 78.5

2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Small — River Ridge, 63.75

2A/3A/4A Non-Tumbling Medium — Auburn Mountainview, 71.25

3A/4A Non-Tumbling Large — Eastside Catholic, 78

2B/1A/2A/3A Non-Tumbling Coed — Life Christian, 72.75

4A Non-Tumbling Coed — Cascade, 64

3A/4A Small — Kentwood, 90

2A/3A Medium — Ballard, 86.5

4A Medium — Skyline, 90.25

3A/4A Large — Hanford, 86.5

1A/2A/3A/4A Coed — Moses Lake, 81.5

–By Doug Petrowski