Royals win 3A Girls Golf Academic State Championships with 3.864 average GPA

Even as they compete at the District 1 3A Girls Golf Championships this week with hopes of qualifying for the state championships, the Lynnwood Royals can already boast of winning a state title.

The Royals are the 2017-2018 WIAA 3A Girls Golf Academic State Champions with the highest student athlete grade point average among all 3A girls golf squads in the state. The six members of the Lynnwood girls golf team have an average GPA of 3.864, tops in the 3A classification.

The Royals golf team, as well as all the other academic champions from throughout the 2017-2018 school year, will receive a plaque from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association later this month commemorating the accomplishment.

–By Doug Petrowski