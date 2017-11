1 of 7

A group of 170 runners braved the rain on the morning of Thanksgiving for the fourth Lynnwood Food Bank Turkey Trot 5K.

The course started at the Lynnwood Park-and-Ride, continued north on the Interurban Trail and turned back near Alderwood Mall.

The event was sponsored by Robert Burns Masonic Lodge 243 to benefit the Lynnwood Food Bank.

–Story and photos by David Carlos