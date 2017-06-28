Safeway on Highway 99 celebrates Grand Opening with ribbon cutting Wednesday

1 of 8

A crowd of Safeway employees, customers and Lynnwood community members gathered inside the remodeled and re-branded Safeway, located at 19500 Highway 99, for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Wednesday.

The celebration began with some words of welcome and congratulations from Mayor Nicola Smith. Then, Karl Schroeder, president of the company’s Seattle division, shared a bit of the remodel’s story.

Schroeder said after talking to people in Lynnwood, the company decided to combine some elements of Albertson’s and some elements of Safeway into the location. Albertson’s owns both brands.

“We tried to take the best of both worlds,” he said.

Store Manager Dave Hayes then took the microphone to thank Safeway associates and customers.

Safeway then awarded $2,500 checks to both the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and the Foundation for Edmonds School District, to benefit their respective summer programs.

Finally, a group of associates with over 20 years of experience each at Safeway joined Hayes for a formal ribbon cutting. Cake was served and the first 100 customers received a free full bag of groceries.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate