Save the date: Electronics recycling and paper shredding event March 18

Community members can bring their electronics, Styrofoam and paper at an event on Saturday, March 18 at Edmonds Community College.

Television sets, computers, monitors, laptops, cell phones, tablets will be accepted for free. Other electronics will be accepted for $5 each. Styrofoam blocks will be accepted, but not peanuts.

Paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All other recyclables can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the 200th Street Southwest entrance to the college on March 18.