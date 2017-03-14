Save the date: FC Edmonds soccer club tryouts May 6

Tryouts for the FC Edmonds soccer club will take place on May 6 at the former Woodway High School, 23200 100th Ave. W, Edmonds.

FC Edmonds serves players predominately from the greater Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace areas. FC Edmonds teams play in the Puget Sound Premier League (PSPL) and US Club Soccer.

The May 6 tryout schedule is as follows:

Boys 2007, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Girls 2007, 9-10:30 a.m.

Boys 2006 – Surge, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boys 2005 – FC 05, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Girls 2005 – Quiet Riot, 9-10:30 a.m.

Boys 2004 – Force, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boys 2003 – Velocity, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Girls 2003 – Revolution, 9-10:30 a.m.