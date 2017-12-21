Save the date: Jan. 17 event to support Edmonds School District LGBTQ students and families

The Edmonds School District in partnership with the Verdant Health Commission is hosting an event Jan. 17 aimed at supporting LGBTQ students and families.



“We are excited for this event; it will be the first time we have invited all parties who have expressed interest to learn together,” said Sally Guzman, the school district’s family engagement specialist. “We are also very aware depression and suicide rates for our LGBTQ students are two to three times higher than that of their counterparts.”

Child care will be provided for children ages 3 and up who are toilet trained.

The event is Jan. 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Verdant Health Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Registration: https://goo.gl/forms/9G5xL1UAyrxWhS653

Families who need interpretation must register at least three days in advance.