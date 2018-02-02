Save the date: Lynnwood Convention Center to host artists’ reception Feb. 21

The public is invited to meet the visionaries behind the Lynnwood Convention Center’s latest art exhibit, “Northwest Vision,” on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The works are on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center through June 2018. In honor of their work, the Lynnwood Convention Center is holding a public Artists’ Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. This free event is an opportunity to meet the artists and take in their work while enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

The Lynnwood Convention Center partnered with Acorn Studios to procure established local artists for the current bi-annual exhibit. Featured Artists for this exhibit are: Bonnie Bucknam, Claire Cundiff, Alfred Currier, Trish Harding, Jeanne Keckler, Niki Keenan, Jason Otto, and Ken Taylor.

The collection can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or during event hours on weekends and evenings. To learn more about our featured artists, please visit the art exhibit page of Lynnwood Convention Center’s website.