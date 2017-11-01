Save the date: Upcoming information meetings for Edmonds Mountain Bike teams

The Edmonds Mountain Bike teams are getting ready for the 2018 season.

The teams are open to kids in middle and high school of all cycling levels — from beginner to expert. The team’s boundaries include all schools in the Edmonds, Shoreline and Mukilteo school districts. (The teams are not sponsored by any school district.)

The mountain bike season runs from late December 2017 through May 2018. The teams provide opportunities for kids to learn new skills and have fun while making friends and competing against other teams in Washington state.

Teams are co-ed and no experience is necessary. There are no tryouts and no cuts.

Information meetings will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 5, both at 6 p.m. at Revelations Yogurt, 527 Main St., Edmonds.

For more information about the teams, visit www.edmondsmtb.com or email edmondsmtb@gmail.com.