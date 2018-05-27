Scene in Lynnwood: Eagle Scout candidate cleans, restores Veterans Park

Eagle Scout candidate Ryean Hazard, along with fellow members of Troop 49 Scouts, participated in a restoration project at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park, located at the intersection of 194th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, the weekend of May 12.

Work completed by the group included:

Removing weeds and trash from the flower beds.

Laying fresh bark in the beds.

Sanding, staining and repairing benches in the park.

Cleaning and restoring display signs around the park.

Power-washing moss off of bricks that line the flower beds.

General sweeping and cleaning of the park.

Hazard was inspired to complete this project by his own personal connection to the military, according to his family. His father is a retired Army veteran, and his grandfather and great uncle are both retired Navy vets.

Troop 49 will also participate in Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans park. For more information about the event, click here.