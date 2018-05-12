Scene in Lynnwood: Volunteers clean up South Lynnwood

1 of 10

About 150 volunteers took to South Lynnwood on Saturday for a series of projects benefiting the neighborhood.

Projects included removing invasive species from South Lynnwood Park, building a trail around a wooded area near the front of Kaiser Permanente and planting new plants at YWCA’s Pathways for Women.

This clean up event, which lasted from about 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, is part of the city’s South Lynnwood Neighborhood Improvement Project which is a multi-year, cross-departmental effort to build neighborhood pride, increase engagement and identify capital improvements needed in this area.

–Photos by Natalie Covate