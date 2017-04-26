Scene in Lynnwood: 732 pounds of food donated to local food bank

The Kiwanis Club of Lynnwood and Lynnwood High School Key Club (the Kiwanis junior club) collected 732 pounds of food and $308.11 on during a food drive on April 15 at the Lynnwood Trader Joe’s. All proceeds were donated to the Lynnwood Food Bank.
Thank you for all your hard work! We rely on the Food Bank to get our family through the month. We really appreciate everything you do!