Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall

Seahawks fans are out in full force at Alderwood Mall on Blue Friday, Jan. 13. The Hawks (10-5-1) face the Atlanta Falcons (11-5) at the Georgia Dome at 1:35 p.m. Pacific time.

Seattle needs to win Saturday’s game advance to the NFC Championship game. The winner of Saturday’s game will then face the winner of Sunday’s NFC game–either the Green Bay Packers or the Dallas Cowboys–next week.

–Story and photos by David Carlos

