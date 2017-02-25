Scene in Lynnwood: BoxLunch coming soon to Alderwood Mall

Boxlunch, a specialty clothing and gift store, will be opening soon between the Michael Koors and Icing stores at the center of Alderwood Mall.

According to its website boxlunch.com, “BoxLunch is a civic-minded web + brick and mortar based specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. With every $10 spent on our pop culture-themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles, BoxLunch will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.”