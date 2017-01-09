Photos Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape Jan 9, 2017 23 0 1 of 3 CarMax continues to take shape near the intersection of Highway 99 and 212th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. The store is currently hiring a variety of positions, but has not yet announced a grand opening date. (Photos by Natalie Covate) Work continues on the City Center Senior Living apartments on 40th Avenue West. Exterior paneling has been applied to the CityCenter Apartments on 196th Street Southwest. Follow @LynnwoodToday on Instagram for previous photos of construction around town and see how the buildings have grown.