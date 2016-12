1 of 2

Construction is continuing on two major projects in the Lynnwood City Center.

The CityCenter Apartments on 196th Street Southwest across from the Convention Center appear to have mostly taken shape. They are expected to open sometime in 2017.

The City Center Senior Living apartments on 40th Avenue West are at about the same status as the CityCenter Apartments, with the structure of the building appearing to be mostly complete. They are expected to open in summer 2017.