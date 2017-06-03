Scene in Lynnwood: Cops and Kids event at Alderwood Mall

1 of 8

Approximately 300 adults and children were on hand at the Terraces outside Alderwood Mall Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. Visitors were able to see Lynnwood law enforcement vehicles such as police cars, motorcycles and even a SWAT truck.

Highlights of the event were police K-9 demonstrations, and a performance by the Seattle Police Pipes & Drums band.

Mall merchants were also at the event to provide free samples, while Lynnwood Police handed out toys and prizes.

For more photos of the event, click here.

–Story and photos by David Carlos