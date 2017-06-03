Scene in Lynnwood: Cops and Kids event at Alderwood Mall

The Seattle Police Pipes and Drum performed for the audience.
A police K9 demonstration.
At the Lynnwood Police Department booth, a boy spins a wheel for a prize.
View of the event from Loews Theater.
McGruff the Crime Dog greets a fan.
Mall merchants such as Build-A-Bear greeted guests.
Guiding a robot with a remote control.

Approximately 300 adults and children were on hand at the Terraces outside Alderwood Mall Friday between 10 a.m. and noon. Visitors were able to see Lynnwood law enforcement vehicles such as police cars, motorcycles and even a SWAT truck.

Highlights of the event were police K-9 demonstrations, and a performance by the Seattle Police Pipes & Drums band.

Mall merchants were also at the event to provide free samples, while Lynnwood Police handed out toys and prizes.

–Story and photos by David Carlos

