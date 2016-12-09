Government Scene in Lynnwood: Farewell to Carl Zapora Dec 9, 2016 417 1 Retiring Verdant Health Commission Superintendent Carl Zapora, with wife Cheryl Foster at left, addresses a room filled with well-wishers during his retirement party Thursday night at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood. “I can’t imagine a more fun adventure than the last six years,” said Zapora, who led the creation of Verdant as the program of Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County. Verdant offers health and wellness programs for nearly 200,000 people in the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.
Thank you Carl for your wisdom and service to this commission and our community!