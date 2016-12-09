Scene in Lynnwood: Farewell to Carl Zapora

Retiring Verdant Health Commission Executive Director Carl Zapora addresses a room filled with well-wishers during his retirement party Thursday night at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood. "I can't imagine a more fun adventure than the last six years," Zapora said. To Zapora's left is his wife, Cheryl Foster.
Retiring Verdant Health Commission Superintendent Carl Zapora, with wife Cheryl Foster at left, addresses a room filled with well-wishers during his retirement party Thursday night at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood. “I can’t imagine a more fun adventure than the last six years,” said Zapora, who led the creation of Verdant as the program of Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County. Verdant offers health and wellness programs for nearly 200,000 people in the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of Bothell and unincorporated Snohomish County.

